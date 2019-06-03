The Blue Jays outrighted Rosscup to Triple-A Buffalo on Saturday.

Rosscup will stick in the organization after going unclaimed off waivers when the Blue Jays designated him for assignment last week. Between big-league stops with Seattle and Toronto this season, Rosscup has posted a 4.80 ERA, 2.13 WHIP and 22:16 K:BB across 15 innings.

