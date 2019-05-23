Rosscup was claimed off waivers by the Blue Jays on Thursday.

He was designated for assignment by the Mariners last week, but the Blue Jays decided he was a better use of a 40-man roster spot than Jimmy Cordero, who they designated for assignment in a corresponding move. Rosscup's 3.21 ERA and 20 strikeouts in 14 innings for Seattle look pretty excellent, but he also walked a batter per inning over that stretch.

