Blue Jays manager John Schneider said Monday that Pop (hamstring) is continuing to move through his throwing program, Kaitlyn McGrath of The Athletic reports.

According to MLB.com, Pop was cleared to resume playing catch last Tuesday, just five days after suffering the right hamstring strain that forced him to the 15-day injured list. While it's unclear whether Pop has reached the point in his throwing program where he's facing hitters, the 26-year-old right-hander doesn't look as though he's in danger of being sidelined much longer than the minimum 15 days. He may require a brief rehab assignment prior to being activated, however.