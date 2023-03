Pop appears set to open the season in the big-league bullpen with Mitch White battling elbow soreness, Keegan Matheson of MLB.com reports.

White was expected to begin the season as a long reliever if he lost out on the fifth starter role to Yusei Kikuchi, but instead he now appears headed for the injured list. Pop pitched well this spring, posting a 9:1 K:BB through six innings, and he'll likely be used in middle relief in the majors.