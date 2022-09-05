The Blue Jays recalled Pop from Triple-A Buffalo ahead of Monday's doubleheader with the Orioles.
Pop should be available out of the bullpen for either game of the twin bill, but since he's being designated as the Blue Jays' 29th man, he'll be returned to Triple-A immediately after Monday's contests. After being acquired from the Marlins on Aug. 2, Pop gave up two earned runs while striking out just one batter over 6.2 innings in his seven appearances with Toronto before he was optioned to Triple-A on Aug. 23.