Pop has minor-league options remaining and is expected to begin the season with Triple-A Buffalo, Kaitlyn McGrath of The Athletic reports.

The 26-year-old right-hander is a big-league quality arm and posted a 2.77 ERA and 1.15 WHIP across 39 innings last season between the Marlins and Blue Jays, but he'll be a victim of the numbers game coming out of camp. Look for Pop to be one of the first pitchers promoted when injuries or heavy usage require reinforcements for the Toronto bullpen.