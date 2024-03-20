Pop could break camp in the big-league bullpen if Jordan Romero (elbow) or Erik Swanson (forearm) need to begin the season on the injured list, Keegan Matheson of MLB.com reports.

Pop still has minor-league options remaining, so it was expected he would begin the season at Triple-A Buffalo and be called upon if necessary, but that necessity might have struck prior to Opening Day. The 27-year-old right-hander made 15 appearances for Toronto in 2023, and while he struck out 14 batters in 13.2 innings, six walks and four homers allowed contributed to a 6.59 ERA. Pop would work in low-leverage situations should he begin the campaign in the majors.