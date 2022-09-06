site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Blue Jays' Zach Pop: Returns to Triple-A
RotoWire Staff
Sep 6, 2022
Blue Jays returned Pop to Triple-A Buffalo on Tuesday.
As expected, Pop will rejoin the Triple-A club after he served as the Blue Jays' 29th man for Monday's doubleheader with the Orioles. He appeared out of the bullpen in Toronto's 7-3 win in Game 1, striking out one over a scoreless inning.
