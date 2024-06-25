Pop (0-2) took the loss and was charged with a blown save Monday against the Red Sox, giving up an unearned run on two hits in one-third of an inning.

His only out was a strikeout, but Pop helped create his own misfortune in the bottom of the ninth -- after Ceddanne Rafaela reached on an error, the right-hander balked him over to second base before Jarren Duran smacked a walk-off single. Pop was only working in a high-leverage spot due to all the injuries in the Blue Jays bullpen, and on the season he carries a 4.98 ERA, 1.20 WHIP and 14:6 K:BB through 21.2 innings.