Pop (hamstring) threw a bullpen session Friday, Arden Zwelling of Sportsnet.ca reports.
Pop has been on the shelf for the last two weeks with a strained right hamstring but would appear close to heading out on a rehab assignment. The reliever posted a 6.59 ERA over 15 appearances before getting hurt.
