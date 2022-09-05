site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Blue Jays' Zack Collins: Cast off 40-man roster
Collins was designated for assignment by the Blue Jays on Monday, Mitch Bannon of SI.com reports.
Collins was sent to the minors in early August and will lose his spot not he 40-man roster just over a month later. It's possible that he'll remain in the organization if he clears waivers.
