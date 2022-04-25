Collins isn't starting Monday against the Red Sox.
Collins went 2-for-5 with a three-run homer and two strikeouts in Sunday's series finale against the Astros, but he'll head to the bench for the second time in the last three games. Lourdes Gurriel will serve as the designated hitter while Bradley Zimmer starts in right field.
