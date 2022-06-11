site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Blue Jays' Zack Collins: Optioned to Triple-A
RotoWire Staff
Collins was optioned to Triple-A Buffalo on Saturday, Ben Nicholson-Smith of Sportsnet.ca reports.
Collins was called up from Buffalo earlier in the week, but he will head back to Buffalo with top prospect Gabriel Moreno ready to join the big club.
