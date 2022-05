Collins is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Guardians.

Collins will sit for the second game in a row after he was on the bench for the second game of Saturday's doubleheader with Cleveland. He'll continue to pick up work behind the plate on the days top backstop Alejandro Kirk gets a breather, but Collins' opportunities to make starts at designated hitter could take a hit following Teoscar Hernandez's recent return from the injured list.