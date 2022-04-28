site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Blue Jays' Zack Collins: Takes seat Thursday
RotoWire Staff
Collins isn't starting Thursday's game against Boston.
Collins will get a breather after going 1-for-6 with a walk and four strikeouts in the last two games. George Springer will serve as the designated hitter while Bradley Zimmer starts in center field.
