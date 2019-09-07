Blue Jays' Zack Godley: Clears waivers

Godley cleared waivers and was outrighted to Triple-A Buffalo on Saturday.

Despite Godley's 5.97 ERA, it wouldn't have been a surprise if some team had claimed him in hopes of helping him recapture the magic that saw him post a 3.37 ERA and a 26.3 percent strikeout rate in 155 innings back in 2017. Instead, he'll remain with Toronto, though he'll likely have to wait until next season for his next big-league opportunity.

More News
Our Latest Stories