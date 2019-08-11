Blue Jays' Zack Godley: Could be primary pitcher Monday

Godley is an option to serve as the primary pitcher in Monday's game against the Rangers, Shi Davidi of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Brock Stewart is the other pitcher in the running to relieve opener Neil Ramirez. Godley gave up three runs in three innings in his first appearance with Toronto earlier this week, and he may not go deep enough to qualify for the win if he does indeed take the ball as Monday's bulk pitcher.