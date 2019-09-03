Blue Jays' Zack Godley: Designated for assignment

Godley was designated for assignment by the Blue Jays on Tuesday.

Godley finds himself cut from his second team of the season, despite posting a respectable 3.94 ERA with Toronto after stumbling to a 6.39 mark in Arizona. His absence clears a spot for the Blue Jays to select T.J. Zeuch's contract.

More News
Our Latest Stories