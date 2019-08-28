Blue Jays' Zack Godley: Grabs first win as Jay
Godley (4-5) picked up the win in Tuesday's victory over Atlanta, allowing two hits and two walks over three scoreless innings of relief while striking out two.
The right-hander entered the game in the third inning after Wilmer Font turned in another strong performance as the opener, and he kept Atlanta off the scoreboard to get credit for his first win with Toronto. Godley's 4.85 ERA, 1.54 WHIP and 10:7 K:BB through 13 innings as a Jay are less impressive, but he should continue getting work as a long reliever/primary pitcher into September.
