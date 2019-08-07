Blue Jays' Zack Godley: Scooped up by Toronto

Godley was claimed off waivers by the Blue Jays on Wednesday, Nick Piecoro of The Arizona Republic reports.

Godley opened the season in Arizona's starting rotation, but he was moved to the bullpen before ultimately being designated for assignment after struggling to a 6.39 ERA, 1.53 WHIP and 58:35 K:BB in 76 innings. The Blue Jays are hoping a change of scenery will help the 29-year-old rediscover his form from two years ago, when he posted a 3.37 ERA and 9.6 K/9 across 155 innings (25 starts, one relief appearance). It remains to be seen whether Godley will be deployed as a starter or reliever with Toronto, though the Blue Jays have an opening in their rotation thanks to injuries and the departure of Aaron Sanchez at the trade deadline.