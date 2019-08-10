Blue Jays' Zack Godley: Shelled in relief in team debut

Godley worked in long relief in his Blue Jays debut in Thursday's 12-6 loss to the Yankees, covering three innings and giving up three runs on five hits while striking out three.

The Blue Jays broke in Godley for his team debut after he was scooped up off waivers from the Diamondbacks just one day earlier. While the 29-year-old will have a better shot at resurfacing as a starting pitcher in Toronto than he would have in Arizona, Godley doesn't appear in line for an immediate move into the rotation. Wilmer Font and Brock Stewart have fared well in recent opportunities with the big club and look like better bets than Godley to claim the fifth starter's role.