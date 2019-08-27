Blue Jays' Zack Godley: To serve as primary pitcher

Godley will be the primary pitcher Tuesday against Atlanta, Scott Mitchell of TSN.ca reports.

Godley has thrown 10 innings across four appearances for the Blue Jays, all in relief. He owns a 6.30 ERA for his new team, a near match for the 6.39 mark he recorded in 76 innings for the Diamondbacks. Wilmer Font will serve as the opener in Tuesday's contest.

