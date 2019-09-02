Blue Jays' Zack Godley: Tosses three shutout frames
Godley threw three scoreless innings while allowing two hits and striking out two during a no-decision against the Astros on Sunday.
While Justin Verlander was throwing his shutout, the Blue Jays pitching staff nearly matched him, yielding no runs and just three hits through eight frames. Godley threw the most pitches (46) on the mound for Toronto, working the sixth, seventh and eighth. Godley is 4-5 with a 5.97 ERA, 1.50 WHIP and 70 strikeouts in 92 innings across 33 appearances, including nine starts this season.
