Dalbec opted out of his minor-league contract with the Brewers on Saturday, Francys Romero of BeisbolFR.com reports.

Dalbec performed well during his time with the Brewers organization, slashing .266/.356/.498 with 12 homers, 44 RBI and 36 runs scored through 264 plate appearances at Triple-A Nashville. However, the sudden emergence of Andrew Vaughn left Dalbec without a clear path to playing time with the big-league club, so the 30-year-old will now test his luck in the open market. If no MLB team expresses interest in him, he's expected to pursue opportunities overseas.