Poyner was released by the Red Sox on Wednesday, Chris Cotillo of The Springfield Republican reports.

Poyner made 33 appearances (one start) for the Red Sox across the 2018 and 2019 seasons, but he began the 2021 campaign at Triple-A Worcester. He sputtered to a 9.69 ERA and 1.85 WHIP in 13 innings across eight relief appearances in the minors this year, and he'll now search for a new team going forward.