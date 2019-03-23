The Tigers released Wilson on Saturday, a source told Jason Beck of MLB.com reports.

Grayson Greiner and John Hicks opened spring training as the Tigers' top two backstops, leaving Wilson to compete with fellow non-roster invitee Cameron Rupp for No. 3 catcher duties. It's not clear if Detroit actually intends to carry three catchers on its Opening Day roster, but in any event, Rupp evidently edged ahead of Wilson in the pecking order. The 35-year-old Wilson will now look to latch on with another organization, likely on a minor-league contract.

