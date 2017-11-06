Logan's $7 million team option was declined by the Indians on Monday, Tom Withers of the Associated Press reports.

Cleveland's decision to not pick up Logan's option will make the southpaw a free agent heading into the 2018 season. Logan finished the 2017 season on the disabled list with a shoulder injury, and there's yet to be further news pertaining to his status. He appeared in 38 games last season, over which he threw 21 innings and posted a 4.71 ERA and 1.38 WHIP.