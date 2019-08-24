Boxberger was released by the Reds on Friday, Andersen Pickard of MLBDailyDish.com reports.

Boxberger inked a minor-league deal with the Reds on Aug. 6, though his time with Triple-A Louisville didn't last long. He surrendered seven runs on 10 hits and five walks while fanning eight over 5.1 innings.

