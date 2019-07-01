Boxberger was placed on unconditional release waivers by the Royals on Monday.

Boxberger was designated for assignment last week and can still be claimed by the rest of the league, but it's no major surprise to see him parting ways with the Royals. The 31-year-old had a 5.40 ERA, 1.58 WHIP and 27:17 K:BB over 26.2 innings after signing a one-year, $2.2 million deal in February.