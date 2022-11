The Brewers declined Boxberger's $3 million team option for 2023 on Thursday, Will Sammon of The Athletic reports.

The veteran right-hander recorded 29 holds with a 2.95 ERA, 1.23 WHIP and 68:27 K:BB across 64 innings for the Brewers in 2022, so it's a bit of a surprise to see the modest club option turned down. Boxberger had a 3.15 ERA in 141 appearances over the past two years, so he shouldn't have any issues finding a new deal in free agency.