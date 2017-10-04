Brad Goldberg: Outrighted to Triple-A Charlotte
Goldberg was outrighted from the White Sox's 40-man roster Wednesday.
Goldberg made just 11 appearances with the White Sox this season, and struggled to a 8.25 ERA with a 2.33 WHIP over 12 innings of relief work. He's been a consistent presence while moving up the minor-league ladder in recent years, but hasn't been able to succeed at the highest stage at this point in his career. For the time being, he remains with the team as a non-roster player.
More News
-
Early 2018 Positional Rankings
Check out Scott White and Heath Cumming's first batch of rankings for the 2018 Fantasy sea...
-
Sneak Peak: 2018 catcher rankings
Buster Posey has been a fixture atop the catcher rankings since breaking into the league in...
-
Waivers: Hot-hand play or Bryce Harper?
Is Bryce Harper a better bet than a waiver claim like Justin Bour or Jacoby Ellsbury? Scott...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 26
The end of the regular season makes for some curious pitching choices, which of course only...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 26
Final week of the season means things aren't going to go as planned, and that's certainly the...
-
Waivers: Not Hunter Renfroe? Then who?
Is Hunter Renfroe's three-homer game reason enough to add him? Scott White says now may not...