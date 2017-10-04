Goldberg was outrighted from the White Sox's 40-man roster Wednesday.

Goldberg made just 11 appearances with the White Sox this season, and struggled to a 8.25 ERA with a 2.33 WHIP over 12 innings of relief work. He's been a consistent presence while moving up the minor-league ladder in recent years, but hasn't been able to succeed at the highest stage at this point in his career. For the time being, he remains with the team as a non-roster player.