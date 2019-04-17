Brad Miller: Becomes free agent
Miller cleared waivers and elected free agency Wednesday.
Miller will look for major-league opportunities elsewhere after being designated for assignment and subsequently passing through waivers untouched. The 29-year-old appeared in 13 games for the Indians prior to being removed from their 40-man roster, slashing .250/.325/.417 with a homer, a stolen base and four RBI in those contests.
