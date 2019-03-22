Brad Miller: Hits open market

Miller opted out of his minor-league contract with the Dodgers, Bill Shaikin of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Miller signed a minor-league deal with the team in late February, but this news means it's likely that he wasn't going to get an opportunity with the big-league squad. He's now a free agent, and will look to get a deal as an injury replacement or to serve as major-league depth for another team.

