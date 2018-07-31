Brad Miller: Released by Brewers
Miller was released by the Brewers on Tuesday, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.
Miller got off to a good start with the Brewers, but he posted just a .480 OPS over his final 18 games with the club, so the team decided to remove him from the active roster, and now the two sides will part ways altogether. Miller owns a respectable .724 OPS at the big-league level this year, so now that he has cleared waivers, he figures to hook on somewhere.
