Bradley Hanner: Opting out of minor-league deal

Hanner informed the Yankees that he intends to exercise the opt-out clause in his minor-league contract Wednesday, Brendan Kuty of The Athletic reports.

Unless the Yankees make a late decision to add Hanner to their 40-man roster, the right-handed reliever will head to the open market. Hanner won't have any trouble fetching a minor-league contract elsewhere and could even land a major-league deal after shining at Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre so far this season. The 27-year-old has submitted a 1.99 ERA, 1.17 WHIP and 50:16 K:BB across 40.2 innings.