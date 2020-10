Lail became a free agent Monday after exercising his right to refuse an outright assignment to the minors.

Lail's 4.41 ERA in 16.1 innings this season for the White Sox and Mariners was decent enough, but it took a .200 BABIP and a 93.8 percent strand rate to get there. His 7.35 FIP tells a very different story. As a 27-year-old with an unimpressive 5.21 career ERA in 19 major-league innings, he'll likely be looking for a minor-league deal this winter.