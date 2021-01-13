Kline announced Wednesday via his personal Instagram account that he has retired from professional baseball.

A second-round pick of the Orioles in 2012, Kline had a slow climb through the Baltimore system due to a series of arm injuries, but he finally reached the big leagues in 2019. He ended up making 37 appearances for Baltimore across the past two seasons, posting a 5.48 ERA in 46 innings. After being outrighted off the 40-man roster in October, Kline likely would have had to settle for a minor-league deal this winter if he wanted to keep his career going, but the 29-year-old apparently determined he was better off stepping away from the game.