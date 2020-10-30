Kline refused his outright assignment to Triple-A Norfolk on Friday and was released by the Orioles, Nathan Ruiz of The Baltimore Sun reports.

The 29-year-old elected free agency rather than heading back to Triple-A. Kline appeared in three games this season and gave up one run with seven strikeouts and three walks over five innings. He had a 5.93 ERA and 1.54 WHIP in a larger sample size (41 innings) during 2019.