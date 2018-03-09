Brandon Phillips: Struggling to find landing spot
Phillips, who turns 37 in June, wants to play this season, but he's struggling to find a taker on the free agent market, Jerry Crasnick of ESPN.com reports.
As Crasnick notes, Chase Utley is the only player who's exclusively a second baseman to sign a big-league deal this offseason (two years, $2 million). The Utley signing was bizarre, even at that price, but he has a history with the Dodgers, and they obviously like what he brings to the clubhouse. Phillips, on the other hand, doesn't have any obvious suitors, as most rebuilding clubs would prefer to give at-bats to a younger player, and most contending clubs have a superior option at the keystone. It's possible that Phillips is not on a major-league roster by Opening Day.
