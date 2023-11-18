Woodruff (shoulder) became a free agent Friday after being non-tendered by the Brewers, Bob Nightengale of USA Today reports.

Woodruff is expected to miss the entire 2024 season following October surgery to repair the anterior capsule in his right shoulder. He's been a true ace when healthy, but Milwaukee couldn't justify paying him a lofty salary -- projected at around $11.6 million -- while he potentially spends all of next year in rehab mode.