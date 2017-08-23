Minter's contract was selected from Triple-A Gwinnett by the Braves on Wednesday.

Despite struggling with Gwinnett this season, Minter will get his first-ever taste of the majors. Over 17 games (15.1 innings) of Triple-A ball, the southpaw posted a 17:10 K:BB and threw for a 4.70 ERA and 1.66 WHIP. In a corresponding move, Max Fried was optioned to Gwinnett.