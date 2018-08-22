Braves' A.J. Minter: Available out of bullpen
Minter (back) will be available out of the bullpen for Wednesday's contest against Pittsburgh, David O'Brien of The Athletic reports.
Minter was unavailable for the first two games of this series due to back tightness but he was deemed good to go following a throwing session before Wednesday's series finale. That said, manager Brian Snitker said that he will try to refrain from using Minter unless its necessary, per O'Brien. Look for Dan Winkler to be the ninth-inning man in his place.
