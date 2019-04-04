The Braves activated Minter (shoulder) from the 10-day injured list Thursday.

After his left shoulder responding well to a bullpen session earlier in the week, Minter will re-enter Atlanta's late-inning mix ahead of Thursday's series finale with the Cubs. Manager Brian Snitker said earlier in the spring that he envisions playing matchups in ninth-inning situations this season and mentioned Arodys Vizcaino and Minter as the main candidates to pick up saves. Assuming the Braves are comfortable with how Minter looks coming off the injury, he could be worthy grabbing on speculation if he's out there on the waiver wire.

