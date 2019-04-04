Braves' A.J. Minter: Back from IL
The Braves activated Minter (shoulder) from the 10-day injured list Thursday.
After his left shoulder responding well to a bullpen session earlier in the week, Minter will re-enter Atlanta's late-inning mix ahead of Thursday's series finale with the Cubs. Manager Brian Snitker said earlier in the spring that he envisions playing matchups in ninth-inning situations this season and mentioned Arodys Vizcaino and Minter as the main candidates to pick up saves. Assuming the Braves are comfortable with how Minter looks coming off the injury, he could be worthy grabbing on speculation if he's out there on the waiver wire.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers: Boyd's historic start
Chris Towers breaks down the top waiver wire adds for Thursday and Wednesday's winners and...
-
Bullpen Report: Parker, Swarzak
Is Josh Hader the closer now for the Mariners? What about Blake Parker for the Twins? How long...
-
When to drop a slow starter
The players you loved on Draft Day aren't playing well or often enough, and meanwhile new options...
-
Looking for Trea Turner replacements?
Trea Turner has a broken finger and will miss a few weeks. Scott White says it's no reason...
-
Winners/losers, waiver wire adds
Heath Cummings discusses Tuesday's winners and losers as well as the top waiver wire adds.
-
FBT Podcast: Sorting out mixed aces
The Fantasy Baseball Today Podcast talks the key news, injuries, Chris Sale worries and bouce-back...