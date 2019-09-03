Minter was recalled from Triple-A Gwinnett on Tuesday.

Minter has struggled to a 7.24 ERA and 1.98 WHIP with a 33:23 K:BB over 27.1 innings this season in the majors, but after rosters expanded Sunday, he'll get another shot with Atlanta. He began the year in the closer's role, though it remains to be seen if he'll have a shot for save opportunities down the stretch.

