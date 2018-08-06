Braves' A.J. Minter: Blows first save against Mets
Minter blew his first save of the season but picked up the win Sunday, striking out one but allowing two hits including a solo home run by Devin Mesoraco, in the ninth inning of an extra-inning victory over the Mets.
It's the first time Minter's been scored upon in six appearances since the All-Star break. The southpaw figures to remain the Braves' closer for the foreseeable future with the team having no clear timetable yet on Arodys Vizcaino's return from shoulder woes, but if Minter hits a rough patch, Dan Winkler and new acquisition Brad Brach could begin the see save chances as well.
