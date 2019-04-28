Braves' A.J. Minter: Blows first save
Minter (0-3) blew his first save of the season and took the loss Saturday as Atlanta fell 9-5 to Colorado, getting tagged for four runs on two hits and two walks over two-thirds of an inning. He struck out two.
The southpaw has yet to go more than a few appearances this season without some kind of meltdown, and Minter's inconsistency has saddled him with a ghastly 9.72 ERA through 8.1 innings. His 11:4 K:BB highlights his upside if he can get straightened out, but for now he'll be tough to rely on as a dependable source of saves, especially as the pressure mounts on the Atlanta front office to bring in bullpen reinforcements.
