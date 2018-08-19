Minter allowed three runs on four hits while recording two outs in Saturday's loss to the Rockies. He was charged with his second blown save of the season.

While Minter was pitching with a small cut on his thumb, per David O'Brien of The Athletic Atlanta, he was adamant that it had no effect on his performance. The lefty probably deserves a mulligan -- he came into Saturday's game with a 0.90 ERA, 0.70 WHIP and 14:1 K:BB in 10 appearances since the All-Star break. Arodys Vizcaino (shoulder), who spent most of the first half in the closer role for Atlanta, just resumed throwing this week.