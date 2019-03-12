Braves' A.J. Minter: Close to resuming throwing program
Minter (shoulder) could resume throwing Saturday, Gabriel Burns of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.
The southpaw still has time to get ready for Opening Day if he's able to pick his throwing program back up this weekend, but he can't afford many setbacks. "Because he's a reliever and we're building him up to throw an inning, we have time," GM Alex Anthopoulos said Tuesday. "So he's scheduled to throw on the 16th or so. Assuming he feels good, we can progress and move fast after that. The fact these guys were already up and throwing in games, as long as there's not too much downtime, they can get back up and going. Right now we're optimistic. It's a day-to-day thing." The Braves anticipate Minter factoring into the closer picture alongside Arodys Vizcaino this season, but first he needs to get healthy.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
What can pitching projections tell us?
Aaron Sauceda digs into the numbers to show how much we can learn from last year's numbers,...
-
Late-round cost, first-round potential
Finding value in the late rounds is the best way to ensure you're going to build the best team...
-
10-team AL-only Roto mock
Heath Cummings experiments with starting pitcher-pitcher and discusses the advantages and...
-
Breakouts: Three picks to consider
Chris Towers, Heath Cummings, and Scott White give some of their favorite breakout picks for...
-
Fantasy Baseball breakouts, picks, sims
SportsLine simulated the 2019 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
Spring Notes: Moose confirmed at 2B
Mike Moustakas has proven viable enough at second base for Craig Counsell to give him the nod,...