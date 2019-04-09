Minter allowed one hit in a scoreless ninth inning during Monday's 8-6 win over the Rockies.

It was a promising outing after Minter allowed two runs and took a loss his last time out. The lefty is still battling Arodys Vizcaino for the team's main closer but neither has pulled away just yet. Vizcaino didn't pitch Monday after he blew a save and earned a victory on Sunday.

