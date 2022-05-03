Minter struck out one in a perfect eighth inning Monday to record his third hold of the season in a 5-2 win over the Mets.

The 28-year-old southpaw continues his strong start to the season in a setup role, posting a 2.79 ERA, 0.72 WHIP and 15:2 K:BB through 9.2 innings. Tyler Matzek is the current holds leader for Atlanta with six, largely due to his usage as a situational lefty, but Minter appears to be the top choice when manager Brian Snitker wants one of his portside flamethrowers to begin an inning and protect a lead. Surprisingly, Will Smith is the one who has been deployed primarily in high-leverage spots when Atlanta doesn't hold a lead -- he has only one hold and one save so far, after piling up 37 saves in 2021.